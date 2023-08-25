PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)- This week’s featured artist is Aaron Layne. Aaron is a local artist that grew up around music, his father was an aspiring musician, but it was his older sister, Kyanna, who really inspired him to write and perform. He started writing music when he turned 18 and currently has over 100 unreleased songs in his back pocket. On top of writing, he is working on teaching himself the piano, bass guitar and ukelele.

You can catch Aaron Perform live at County Line Tap during Wednesday night karaoke where he performs a medley of original music and covers. you can find his music on all streaming platforms. And if you would like to book Aaron to perform you can do so by clicking this link.