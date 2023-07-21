PEORIA Ill, (WMBD) – Bruce L. Moon is a singer-songwriter, active painter, and performance artist. He has logged years of stage time performing at colleges, dive bars, open mics and concert venues. In the early 1970s he supported himself through school by playing as half of a duo, B.T. Noah, at coffeehouses in Indiana and Ohio. In the 80s he was part of another duo, Laughter and Hard Times, that played in bars, restaurants in and around Columbus, Ohio. For the last twenty-five years he has performed solo in a range of settings, including WVIA public radio in Scranton, PA, The Roisin Dubh in Galway, Ireland, a street festival in Savannah, a coffeehouse in Seattle, the Riverwalk in San Antonio, and Bishop Hill Creative Commons. Recently he has also been the front man for a trio, The Others, who perform in a variety of settings in northern suburbs of Chicago.

Bruce writes music for and about people he has known. He believes that good music ought to comfort people who have been afflicted and afflict people who are too comfortable. He earned a couple master’s degrees from a Methodist Seminary and a PhD in creative arts from the Union Institute in Cincinnati. He spent 22 years working as an art therapist at a psychiatric hospital in Columbus and another 20 years as a college professor in Scranton and Milwaukee. People he’s met, and experiences from the places he’s been are woven deeply into his music. He says, “Everybody has a story and I hope my songs honor and comfort the folks I’ve encountered.

You can visit his website to lean more about him and to find out where you can see him next.