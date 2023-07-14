PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – Born and raised in the small rural midwestern town, Elliot brings the timeless nostalgia of small-town living to his ballads of life on the road as a musician, influenced by the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty. His music speaks to the changing political and social climate of the country, grounded in blue collar roots and values.

Elliot’s music, with its soul-touching lyrics, in addition to wowing audiences for its ability to entertain while speaking to the heart of matters.

His music is available on iTunes, Amazon and all online digital media sites and can be heard on livestream radio, including Pandora, Rhapsody and IHeart Radio. You Can learn more about Elliot on his website Elliot Sedgwick.