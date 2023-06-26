PEORIA Ill (WMBD) — Week 2 of our Summer Concert Series featured Emilele. Emilele, whose real name is Emily WIlliams, has a special connection with her ukelele and has since she was a child. On top of performing as Emilele, Williams also has 3 bands: Sweet Cheeks, The Morning Larks and Midnight Monks.

|Watch Emilele Perform her hit single “You Are Here” on WMBD This Morning

You can find Emilele on Facebook @emilelemusic, Instagram @emileleuklele and at her website Emilele.com. If you’d like to see her perform live you can catch her at Kuchies on the water on July 12th and at the Peoria Irish Fest on August 25th.