Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD is continuing a Summer Concert Series to highlight local original artists that are looking to grow their fan base. Our featured artist this week is Emily the Band.

Emily the Band is a three-piece queer girl group based in Peoria, composed of Emily Antonacci (vocals, ukulele, songwriting), Cami Proctor (guitar, vocals, melodica, arrangements, composition), and Abbey Haste (drums, percussion). They have played sad-girl ukulele pop at venues around Illinois since April 2021.

The band is performing at Pour Bros. Craft Taproom in Peoria Heights on Aug. 12, at 7 p.m.