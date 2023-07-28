PEORIA Ill, (WMBD) – This week’s Summer Concert Series Featured artist is Jaden Decker. Jaden is a 17-year-old singer-songwriter born in central Illinois and raised in Missoula, Montana who fell in love with music at an early age. At just six years old, Jaden picked up a guitar and began playing, quickly demonstrating a natural talent for the instrument. Since then, he has been honing his craft and developing a unique style of country music that he calls, “Rocky Mountain Country.”

Jaden has already accomplished a great deal in his young career. He first began performing in 2019 at the Sanders County Fair in Plains, Montana. In May 2022, Jaden was invited to perform at Zach Bryan’s album release party in Copan, Oklahoma. He has also opened for artists such as Granger Smith, Casey Donahew, Sam Barber, Wyatt Flores, Tanner Usery, Chayce Beckham, and more. With his talent, passion, and one-of-a-kind style, Jaden Decker is one of Montana’s quickest rising stars, and an up-and-coming artist to watch in the world of country music.

Jaden is back in central Illinois as part of his summer long Band of Angels Tour. To find out where you can see him live, or to learn more information you can visit his website here.