PEORIA Ill, (WMBD) – Kadee Allen is our highlighted artist for week 4 of the Summer Concert Series. Mixing her roots in contemporary Christian music with a country flare, worship leader and singer/songwriter Kadee Allen has recently signed and recorded with a label in Nashville, Tennessee. Kadee has been part of numerous worship bands and musical collaborations over the past 15 years.

Kadee’s debut EP “You Are Worthy” will be releasing to all the music streaming platforms this Summer! To keep up to date with upcoming music and video releases, travels, and more, you can follow Kadee on Instagram, Facebook, Spotify, and YouTube @kadeeallenmusic.

You can catch Kadee Perform live at the Pekin Marigold Festival on September 10th at 9:00am and the Morton Pumpkin Festival September 16th at 8:30am