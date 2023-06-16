(WMBD) PEORIA, Ill – WMBD is starting a Summer Concert Series where we highlight local original artists that are looking to grow their fan base. Our featured artist is Kayla Bragdon.

Kayla Started performing at open mics less than a year ago and says she had no idea she’d ever be at this point in her life. She started writing original music earlier this year and now she’s looking to start a band. Take a look at the interview to learn a little more about her.

Listen To Kayla perform her single “Lost in the wind” here.

You can catch Kayla perform live at the Queen of Squash on July 8th, 9th, and 21st. You can follow her on facebook @Kayla Bragdon’s Music Page