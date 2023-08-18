PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – For this week’s installment of the Summer Concert Series, our featured artist is Kyanna! Kyanna is a pop/rock vocalist from central Illinois. She got her passion of music at a young age from her father who was and aspiring country musician. Her style of music takes inspiration from artists like Evanescence, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato and others.

On top of her solo music career, she is also a member of a cover band called Backseat Radio and an acoustic trio called Gettin’ Pretty With It. If you’d like to see her perform, live check out this list of her upcoming events:

* Sept. 2nd @ the Urbana Country Club in Urbana, IL. (6-10pm)

* Sept. 16th @ Crusens on War Memorial in Peoria, IL. (9-12pm)

* Oct. 14th @ Southside Boat Club in Keokuk, Iowa (7-10pm) * Oct. 28th opening for 80s pop sensation, Tiffany, @ Danenberger Family Vineyards in New Berlin, IL. (8pm)