PEROIA, Ill (WMBD)- For the last installment of the summer concert series, our featured bad was The Lovelorn, performing their single “Fleeting” From their album “Witch House”. Formed during the pandemic year of 2020, The Lovelorn have created a sound that feels familiar, but is all their own. Catchy riffs with memorable choruses and imagery filled lyrics, The Lovelorn have found a way to incorporate the ways of old for a modern audience.

You can find their music on all streaming platforms. and follow their social medias to find out the next time you can see them live!