Summer festivals on Peoria’s riverfront canceled

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District announced a handful of major festivals on Peoria’s riverfront that were scheduled for the summer have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

After reviewing Phase 3 and 4 guidelines for festivals and events by the state and the Illinois Department of Public Health, the park district ultimately decided to cancel events from June 12 through Sept. 27. These events include:

CEFCU Thursday Night Jazz Series

Jazz & Art Festival

Central Illinois BBQ Throwdown

Fiesta en el Rio

River City Soul Fest

India Fest

Peoria Irish Fest/Erin Feis

Oktoberfest

Fine Art Fair

“We are disappointed to make this announcement as the events are staples in our community and contribute to the vibrancy of downtown Peoria,” said Emily Cahill, Executive Director of the Peoria Park District. “We are committed to prioritizing state guidelines and honoring our commitment to ensuring that our events can be accessed safely. We value the safety of our staff, the countless volunteers that make these events happen, and the event-goers that patronize these events.”

The Peoria Park District came to the decision to cancel the events with the Central Illinois Jazz Society, Indo-American Society of Peoria, St. Patrick Society of Peoria, German American Central Society and the Peoria Art Guild.

“We know the cancellation will come as an enormous disappointment, not only to our community and staff, but to the exhibitors, food vendors, musical acts, and local businesses our District works so closely within hosting these annual events,” Robert Johnson, Peoria Park District Board President said.

According to the park district, these events will “come back bigger and better” in 2021.

The Peoria Park District and its partners have provided events and cultural festivals on the Peoria riverfront since 1995.