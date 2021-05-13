Summer Jazz returns to the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center in Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Summer Jazz Season will begin Thursday night at the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center.

The Betty Jayne Brimmer Center will open its doors for the first time in months, debuting its Summer Jazz Season with the Laughing Horse Quartet.

The center plans on opening up its outer wall to allow guests on the lawn to enjoy the performance. Guests are encouraged to order food from local restaurants and have a picnic on the lawn.

Alongside the Laughing Horse Quintet, performances to expect this season are: The Water Street Stompers, Jive Bag, Disorganizer, Brianna Thomas & Friends, Kevin Hart & the Vibe Tribe, Craig Russo Latin Jazz Project, Ellen Monteith & Friends, the Glenn Wilson Quartet, the Harry Tonchev Trio, and Stephanie Aaron & Friends.