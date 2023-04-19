BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Registration for summer activities within the Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department opened Wednesday, April 19, the city said.

A guide to programs, events and classes can be found at BloomingtonParks.org. One must register an account before signing up for programs. That can be done here.

Drop-off and in-person registrations will be accepted at The Hub located at the Government Center, 115 E. Washington Street, Suite 103, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

For information on classes, programs or events contact the City of Bloomington’s Parks & Recreation Department, (309) 434-2260 or visit BloomingtonParks.org.