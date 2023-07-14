PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is making sure kids stay safe this summer while having fun.

In partnership with the Peoria Park District and Peoria Public Schools, police are offering series of Summer Safe Zones. On Friday, they hosted one outside Woodruff High School.

“This is a place where kids can break away from the norm and just enjoy being a kid,” said Keith McDaniel, community engagement coordinator at Peoria Police Department.

Kids jumped on bounce hoses, cooled off at sprinklers, rode horses and listened to live music spun by a DJ.

McDaniel said Summer Safe Zones are a way to build positive relationships with kids.

“It’s much better to interact this way than later. The other thing too is educating the children why they’re out here. So they won’t go down the path of the three and four percent that are actually causing problems within the city,” he said.

The next Summer Safe Zone is Friday, July 28 at Manual High School.