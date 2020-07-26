Summer sun and heat doesn’t stop people from enjoying outdoors

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures feeling like triple digits Sunday afternoon but it didn’t stop people from getting outside.

The sun and hot temps didn’t stop people from enjoying Peoria’s riverside Sunday afternoon. Some even say they prefer the hot weather to winter. Jackie Watkins, a Peorian said she and her husband enjoyed the day.

“Today was just a beautiful day,” Watkins said.

Although heat indices were in the triple digits, that didn’t melt people’s enjoyment of the outdoors. Eric Masters said he was playing Pokemon while getting some sun.

“It’s been great out today, there’s a nice breeze so as long as you’re in the shade, it’s not too bad,” Masters said.

Masters was just one of many who enjoyed Peoria’s Riverfront on Sunday, he said it’s a walk he always finds relaxing.

“It’s pretty you can see the boats going by, it feels like Peoria with the museum and stuff like that,” Masters said.

From birds to boats, the riverfront provides an array of scenery for those soaking up the summer sun.

“For me, my favorite thing is nature and seeing the beautiful sky and seeing God’s handy work,” Watkins said.

Watkins also said Sunday’s breeze and the riverfront’s trees also added to the day’s enjoyment.

“When it’s this hot, make sure we’re in the shade and catch a good breeze,” Watkins said. “We got a good breeze today, watch the boaters and the jet skis and the people.”

Watkins encourages people to enjoy the beauty and says when it gets too hot seek shade from a tree.

“Sit in the shade and get a natural breeze,” Watkins said.

Masters said he enjoy the summer heat to the cold, harsh winters anyday.

“There’s more to do outside and being cold is just miserable, so I’ll always take oppressive heat over any type of cold,” Masters said.

Although Sunday afternoon was hot, the upcoming week looks even more enjoyable.