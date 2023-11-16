PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While the Sun Foundation in Peoria prepares for its 31st annual Clean Water Celebration in April, they received an exciting grant: the Workforce Readiness and STEM Education grant.

The American Water Charitable Foundation, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the country, announced that the Sun Foundation would be one of three Illinois programs receiving the grant to support communities served by Illinois American Water.

The grants are part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Program, which focuses on Water, People, and Communities, their pillars of giving.

“Through the support from the American Water Charitable Foundation, the Sun Foundation is able to serve schools with barriers of limited funding for STEM resources and transportation,” explained Joan Root Ericksen, Founder and Development Director of Sun Foundation.

Ericksen said the funds will help bring together students in many counties to the April celebration.

“All students should have an equitable opportunity to learn how to make a difference in the world by protecting water – our most precious resource,” she said. “These funds will help us do that by bringing together students from several counties in Illinois for the Clean Water Celebration in downtown Peoria.”

To learn more about the Clean Water Celebration, visit its website.