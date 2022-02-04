Sun, less wind help crews clear most of snow from Bloomington roads

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Snow cleanup continued Thursday night and into Friday morning for various road crews in the Twin Cities.

Friday, snow plowers made considerable progress and cleared most of the city streets in Bloomington. Along Veterans Parkway in Bloomington and Ireland Grove Road, cars were seen going around their normal speed limits.

Kevin Kothe, the director of public works for the City of Bloomington, said a lot of the progress was due to a change in conditions: sunny skies all day and less wind than earlier in the week.

“The streets once they’re showing a little bit of pavement, that sun really helps enhance the effectiveness of the salt,” Kothe said.

Kothe said crews salted and plowed all Thursday overnight into the Friday morning hours. Thursday, drifting snow made Ireland Grove Road a must-hit spot for crews and on Friday pavement was seen and so were lines.

Ireland Grove Road was much worse Thursday.

Ireland Grove Road on Friday around noon

“What we saw at our bigger streets and intersections, people were driving in the wrong places. I mean people were driving on the wrong sides of medians,” Kothe said.

Bloomington resident Martha Arjona said she left her house for the first time since Tuesday, Friday morning. She said side roads still seemed covered at the time of her interview with WMBD, but is glad to know crews are continuing to work.

“Yes I’m very glad because I was stuck in the house and I needed groceries, so I’m very happy to get out, just I’m going real slow,” Aronja said.

Veterans Parkway, a route maintained by the state of Illinois nearly unrecognizable Friday afternoon than 24 hours earlier. Lanes are mostly cleared and just wet from melting snow. However, some drivers still experienced some slush this morning.

Veterans Parkway on Thursday

Veterans Parkway Friday

“Especially in the turning lanes, it’s hard to get going if you don’t have four-wheel drive,” said Minonk resident Connie Ketchmark.

I-DOT spokesperson Paul Wappel said that is to be expected as snow continued to blow back on plowed roadways. But said as Friday went on, those conditions would improve.

“The sun’s helping and the temperature increasing a little bit today, but the sun is just a big big help,” Wappel said.

Wappel said crews are not done working Friday and will continue their work throughout Friday night as well as into Saturday morning.

“We worry about re-freezing, we want motorists to remember to watch out for slick spots, black ice,” Wappel said.

Bloomington Public Works has plowed all the neighborhood streets in the city and will continue to touch up roads as needed.