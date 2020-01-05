Sunday Basketball League looks to rebound after a five-year break

PEORIA, Ill.– The Sunday Basketball League was originally founded in 2006 and after a five-year hiatus, they are looking pick up from where they left off.

“It was a group of guys who mainly played softball and were looking for something to do to stay in shape,” Andrew McMarrow said.

From there the league was born and at its peak, had 14 organized teams with sponsorships. As the league grew, so did the talent. Many former local basketball stars signed up to play in the league. But in 2014, the league disbanded.

“My co-founder and I both had life taking us in different directions and didn’t have the time,” said McMarrow.

Now five years later McMarrow and his co-founder Matt Cunningham have revived the league. Sunday was the league’s first all-star weekend since 2014 bringing out the best talent.

“We have a lot of guys that were recognizable names. You might’ve seen them in the paper in their high school and college days. And we wanted to bring a place where they could come back and play competitively,” Cunningham said.

Jerome Harris travels from Chicago every Sunday in hopes to shoot his way back to the pros.

“It’s just giving me the opportunity to show what I can do and it’s giving me the opportunity to get some reps in and play with some good reputable guys,” Harris said.

Many players are former area prep standouts. Some have made Sweet-16 NCAA Tournament appearances. And a couple even have some professional experience, proving this isn’t an average rec league.

“It’s competitive, really some good guys that can play ball,” Harris said.

“It’s an actually established league with refs and coaches and stats, all that stuff,” Cunningham said.

League officials also said they have had their fair share of half-court shots this season and hope to make a bigger slam dunk next year.