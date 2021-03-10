Sunday Daylight Saving Time begins, how sleep can be affected

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — At 2 a.m. this Sunday, March 14, most Americans will set their clocks ahead one hour to start Daylight Saving Time-but, they’ll lose an hour of sleep.

While one hour might not seem like much, sleep doctors say it can have a profound effect on health.

According to Dr. David Koh with Carle Sleep Lab, humans biologically prefer going to bed late and sleeping in late.

Because of this, Koh said the time change in the fall is met with better reception because it’s more natural to the human sleep cycle.

Koh recommends if someone is having trouble adjusting to the time change, start going to bed 10-15 minutes earlier one or two weeks beforehand.

“It takes most average people about three to five days to get used to getting up one hour earlier and going to bed one hour earlier and that’s why people have trouble falling asleep and when it’s time for them to get up, they can’t get up,” Koh said.

Koh recommends the average adult gets seven to eight hours of sleep every night. Sleeping too much or too little can cause negative health effects.

“If you sleep more than eight hours, nine to 10, we see mortality rates go up. Same with sleeping less than six hours,” Koh said. “We know that if you get insufficient amounts of sleep, you end up having a lot of infections because your immune system doesn’t work as well.”