Sunday evening fire in Peoria displaces 16 residents

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire that broke out in an apartment building Sunday evening has left 16 Peorians without a home.

Firefighters said they were called to the scene of the fire around 9:45 p.m. They said the fire originated from an apartment on the first floor of the building on 1614 W. Candletree Drive. and managed to spread They arrived to find the rear of the apartment building covered in flames and smoke. Fire crews extinguished the fire about 10 minutes after they arrived.

Residents of the building managed to evacuate by the time fire crews arrived and no one was hurt. Two residents tried to put out the fire with small extinguishers, but they were unable to stop the flames.

Investigator Brad Pierson’s said that inappropriate discard of smoking materials may have played a role in the fire.

The fire is still under investigation. The apartment building suffered an estimated $10,000 in damage.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected