PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man killed in a hit-and-run car crash has been identified as 52-year-old John Fasig of W. Reservoir Boulevard in Peoria.

Fasig was struck by a car around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning and despite respondents performing life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial attempts to identify Fasig were unsuccessful.

However, Peoria Police and Illinois State Police collaborated using their separate fingerprint databases and eventually confirmed a match.

An autopsy on Fasig revealed that he suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries and died instantly.

“Thank you to the public for their diligent care and help in this process,” wrote the Peoria County Coroner’s office on Facebook. “We received many tips and appreciate everyone’s assistance.”