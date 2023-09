PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Firefighters were dispatched to North Bevalon Plaza around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday for a house fire.

A Peoria Fire news release confirms a small fire was found in the basement and was quickly put out. 11 people and five dogs were evacuated by crews while the building was cleared of smoke.

Two adults and two kids were taken to local hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was arson, started by children who lived in the home.

Damages are around $2,500.