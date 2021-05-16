Sunday morning stabbing in Peoria sends 1 to hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning stabbing in Peoria sent one to the hospital and another to the Peoria County Jail.

At approximately 7:18 a.m., Peoria Police officers responded to the 1700 block of N. Great Oak Rd. They found a female victim with a stab wound to the torso. Medics transported her to a local hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time, according to a press release.

Responding officers gathered suspect information then broadcast it to officers in the area. Shortly thereafter, a male matching the description was located near the intersection of Sterling and Nebraska Avenues.

The man, still armed with knives, refused to surrender and began walking toward Newman Golf Course. Patrons were warned by officers to move to a safe location until the situation was resolved.

“Out of concern for the safety of bystanders, less lethal options were deployed, ultimately stopping the male,” the press release states.

Treyquan Massey, 21, was arrested for aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and resisting arrest. After being transported to a local hospital for evaluation, he was transported to the Peoria County Jail.