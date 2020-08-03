Sunday night RV trailer fire in Canton

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton Fire Department responded to a fire in an RV travel trailer Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to the call for the fire located at 351 S 2nd Ave. around 11:51 p.m. They said they arrived to discover the trailer to be fully involved.

Fire crews extinguished the fire with a hose line and were able to bring it under control within 15 minutes. Off-duty personnel was called to help with overhaul. Canton Police Department assisted fire crews at the scene of the fire.

Fire investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, but they said the incident was suspicious in nature. The investigation remains open at the time.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected