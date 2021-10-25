Sunday storm downs powerlines and trees in McLean County, strong winds top 60 MPH

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Howling winds and four inches of heavy rain pounded the McLean County area on Sunday night, leaving behind downed powerlines and tree branches.

“[It’s] like a spring storm, but it’s fall,” said Cathy Beck, acting director of McLean County Emergency Management Agency.

On Zweng Avenue in Bloomington, a toppled tree destroyed a shed while narrowly missing the home.

Kevin Kothe, director of public works in Bloomington, said Sunday’s storm brought a good amount of rain, but it was not as bad as the storms back in June, where the area received some 500 damage claims. He said public works crews have restored the city to normal.

“There was certain intersections and streets that flooded. Those are locations that sometimes will flood, some are near the older areas of town,” he said.

Kothe said fall storms come with their own set of challenges, thanks to falling leaves.

“It does from flooding the streets, from the standpoint of inlets perhaps being plugged, it restricts some of the water getting down,” Kothe said.

He said there are a number of city projects in the pipeline to address ongoing concerns regarding flooding.

“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback from the public and we’ve been working to move projects forward, especially the basement backup situation, and combined sewer area,” Kothe said.

Kothe said several of these projects will be voted on during Monday’s city council meeting.