PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire that caused roughly $80,000 of damages to a commercial building Sunday evening remains under investigation, according to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of heavy smoke coming from the roof of a structure at 1124 NE Adams. The building not only showed heavy smoke conditions but was surrounded by locked gates, impeding the firefighters’ entry.

When crews were able to access the building, they experienced high heat and smoke conditions. Additional firefighters were needed, totaling 40 by the the time the fire was extinguished.

No occupants were inside the structure, and no injuries were reported. The fire was under control within one hour but firefighters remained on scene extinguishing hot spots for several more hours.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.