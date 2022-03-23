PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Adam’s Outdoor Advertising company in Peoria is supporting Ukraine through a powerful poster.

The poster displays a sunflower, which is the national flower of Ukraine. It has become a worldwide symbol of solidarity for the country.

The general manager of Adam’s Outdoor, Brad Mitchell, said the idea for the poster came from Adam’s Pennsylvania market.

In the past week, the Peoria market put up 25 sunflower billboards throughout the city.

Mitchell said he hopes it leads to good conversation and positivity.

“In a world today, we don’t all have to know one another to care about someone or be supportive. So I just want them (Ukraine citizens) to maybe see the sunflower and know there are people out there that are pulling for them,” said Mitchell.

He said over 200 sunflower billboards can be found throughout Adam’s 14 markets across seven states.