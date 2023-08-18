NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the last weekend of the Fourth Annual Sunflower Days at Rader Family Farms. Visitors have the opportunity to pick sunflowers. And throughout the two acres of sunflowers there are photo props including swings, doors and an antique truck.

There’s 15 variety of sunflowers including ring of fire, moulin rouge and pink lemonade.

Sunflower days started in 2002 because of the pandemic, giving people a chance to be outside while still having the opportunity to practice social distancing.

Sister and brother duo Amy and Adam said they’re just following the farm’s mission statement by connecting the community to the farm through the influence of faith, family and fun.

“It’s fun to make the connections with the community and they’re kind of like our friends and family now.” said Amy Rader Hughes.

“We always gear towards family events. Between Instagram and photos, people wanting to update their pages, just giving people that opportunity and then family photos. We just have so many people come out here for this sunflower festival,” said Adam Rader.

Rader Family Farms will reveal a 250-foot mega slide for the fall season which begins September 9. To purchase tickets for Sunflower Days click here.