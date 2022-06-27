PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Coast Guard is actively investigating a sunken tugboat in the Fond du Lac Park District, per Chief of Police Michael Johnson.

Barge traffic has been closed since the tugboat sunk Saturday. Authorities said the tugboat will hopefully be raised by the end of the day Monday.

Because it is a federally regulated vessel, the Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the boat’s sinking. Peoria Fire Department and the Conservation Police are on the scene as well.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.