WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One day after a pedestrian died in Sunnyland, residents are working to make walking safer.

Jerry Armstrong, who was known locally as Scotty or Scooter, was hit by two vehicles at the intersection of Washington Road and School Street on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The “Shovel in Memory of Scooter” event was held in order for community members to clear snow from the sidewalks down Route 8 from Sunnyland Square down to Cherry Lane.

Event organizer Cindy Miller said she hoped to make sidewalks safer while honoring Scotty’s memory.

“Hopefully, other pedestrians in our community would not have any issues,” Miller said. “Also to honor Scotty and to let his family see that this community did love him, and is going to miss him.”

Miller called Scotty an icon in the community, who was often seen walking around Sunnyland. She said the whole community is hurting over the loss.

“It’s going to be very strange for this community to not see him walking, and we’re hurting over this because he was a part of this community, and we looked after him,” Miller said.

One of the event organizers, Jessica Elliott, said she hopes the community will work together to keep the sidewalks clear of snow and safe for pedestrians.

“Safety is everybody’s job, not just the businesses, not just the city, not just the state, it’s really everybody’s job to look after each other, especially our children that are walking up and down this road every day,” Elliot said.

Several family members were in attendance, including Scotty’s brother-in-law, Jeff Stanton.

“He was loved, his family loves him, and he will be missed by the whole community,” Stanton said.

Stanton said he was impressed with how quickly they managed to clear as much of the sidewalk as they did.

“Just what we got done in a short amount of time is pretty remarkable,” Stanton said.

One Sunnyland Resident, Michael Chiras, was shoveling sidewalks during the event, and he said the community always comes together when there is a need.

“Sunnyland has always been a good group of people, when something like this happens, our community always rallies around our fellow citizens,” Chiras said.

Scotty’s family plans to place a cross at the nearby Casey’s to honor his legacy.

According to an update from Washington Police Chief Mike McCoy, their investigation revealed that Scotty was crossing the street against the light at the time of the incident.

McCoy said that of the two cars that hit him, one stopped and was not issued a ticket, police are looking for the second vehicle that left the scene.