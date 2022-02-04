Sunnyland residents push to save struggling library

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of Sunnyland residents are pushing to keep their library open with a suggestion to move it to a nearby school.

The Sunnyland Branch of Washington District Library has been on the chopping block since September 2021 because of declining attendance.

Longtime resident Diane Murphy said the library is her hangout spot, and community members have rallied to prevent it from closing. Murphy is part of a Facebook group of like-minded Sunnyland residents who want to save the library.

“We’re just trying to get everybody aware. We’re trying to do everything we can to bring people in the library, and Sunnyland has responded,” she said. “The Sunnyland community has really stepped up and said they want to keep this library.”

Murphy said one idea is to move the library around the corner to Beverly Manor School.

“This is definitely a Plan B. I’d rather the branch stay open. This place right here in the plaza has been very important to us,” she said.

Lexie Walsh, director of Washington District Library, sent a statement to WMBD regarding the Sunnyland Branch Library.

“Whatever the future holds for the Sunnyland Branch Library, Washington District Library looks forward to working more closely with District 50. Collocation has been brought up as one of several possible options for partnership going forward. The Board of Trustees and WDL staff are excited to collaborate with our counterparts at D50 to find the most impactful partnership for both entities.” Lexie Walsh, director, Washington District Library

District 50 Superintendent Chad Allaman confirmed the idea had been pitched at the committee level as a possibility.

“No formal discussions have been held regarding this matter, and co-location is not under formal consideration at this time,” he said via email.

Washington Mayor Gary Manier said the Sunnyland Branch Library is too important to close.

“To close it I think is unconscionable. I think we need to find way to work together to keep it open,” he said. “I’m hopeful they can work together, listen to the people who have challenged the decision they are about to make, and hopefully they will make the right decision.”

Manier said he has reached out to board members and legislators, but has not gotten anywhere. He added no one has reached out to Washington City Council for any potential grants.

Manier said moving the library to the school is better than total closure, but not preferred.

“I’m hoping that it stays here. If that’s the only last resort it ends up at Beverly Manor it will benefit the school children immensely,” he said.

Murphy said the Sunnyland community has been neglected for a long time, adding the library is a representation of years of divestment.

“If you can see, there’s nothing on the walls. We get the least amount of everything, and now they want to take it away,” she said.

The Washington District Library Board will vote whether to shutter the Sunnyland Branch Library on Feb. 15 at Five Points. Murphy said the school-based idea will be presented at the same meeting.

“I’m so excited about the idea. I just think it’s a great way to draw schoolkids in,” she said.