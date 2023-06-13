(WMBD) PEORIA, Ill- June is national fresh fruits and vegetables month, and there are plenty of places right here in Central Illinois where you can get farm fresh fruits and veggies delivered right to your doorstep. Caleb Phillips from Sunnyside Community Gardens stopped by to tell us all about the farm and the partnership they have with Market Wagon to ensure all of Central Illinois has the opportunity to have fresh produce. Take a look!

Market wagon is an online farmers market that can deliver product from over 55 local farmers, chefs and food producers to every home in Central Illinois for a flat delivery fee of $7.95. to find out more about Market Garden click here.