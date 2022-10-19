EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Greater access to solar energy and hundreds of green jobs are coming to Central Illinois.

Wednesday, city and state leaders cut the ceremonial ribbon for SunRun’s new East Peoria branch.

Sunrun is a company that offers home solar, battery storage, and energy services. East Peoria is the company’s third location in Illinois, with branches also in Bolingbrook and Des Plaines.

The new facility will give Sunrun access to an additional 1.2 million customers in the central and southern Illinois region.

Sunrun will also expand its clean energy to low-income communities through Illinois Solar for All, a state program that provides incentives for solar that serves low-income families and environmental justice communities.

Leaders with the company said the expansion will help meet the increased demand for solar energy.

“When it comes to energy, and how people heat their homes, customers want the safest, cleanest, and most affordable option, so right now that is solar,” said Nakhia Crossley, senior manager of public policy for Sunrun.

The company is projecting 100 new installs in Central Illinois each month. Since 2017, Sunrun has served 20,000 homes in Illinois.

To view open positions and learn more about working at Sunrun, visit Sunrun’s Careers page.