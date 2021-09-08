‘Superboy’ actor Joshua Orpin talks about joining the Superfamily, his future in DC Titans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Joining the ‘Super’ family comes with a lot of pressure.

“Who’s the best Superman?” A debate (that won’t ever be solved) strengthening ever since Henry Cavill became the Man of Steel.

Even more recently, Tyler Hoechlin took up the role of Superman in the hit CW show “Superman & Lois.” Hoechlin’s take on the Caped Crusader has been received very positively as well.

But in the HBO Max Original, DC Titans, Australian actor Joshua Orpin has joined the Superfamily as Superboy. Orpin’s character is largely known as Conner in the show.

There was a “Superboy” series that ran from 1988-1992, but Orpin’s take on the character has been making waves in the Titans fan base since coming to the screen in Season 2 Episode 6 titled “Conner.”

Orpin’s version of Superboy is a mix of Superman and Lex Luthor. He was created in Cadmus Labs and ends up escaping, being taken in by the Titans, and using his powers for good. But it didn’t come with some bumps in the road.

Orpin spoke with WMBD’s Matt Sheehan about the pressure of joining the Superfamily, his take on the beloved character, and what his future in DC Titans looks like.