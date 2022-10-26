PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With Halloween just a few days away, children staying at the OSF Children’s Hospital in Peoria received a fun surprise.

Batman and Captain America stopped by the hospital, putting smiles on children’s faces by washing the hospital’s windows while waving to the kids inside the hospital.

This isn’t the first time the kids have gotten a surprise like this. Every May and October, the superheroes show up like clockwork for two reasons: to save the day and to wash windows.

“It’s a unique experience, and it’s not every day that we get to go clean windows and make people that happy,” said Operations Manager for Clearly Windows Rhett Winford, more commonly known as Batman. “They’re happy that they get their windows clean, but, you know, the kids get to see something unique.”

Winford said this was his 16th time being able to wash the windows in costume.