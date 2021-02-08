Superintendent Barry Reilly reflects on over 30 years in education

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After nearly 40 years in education, the superintendent of Bloomington’s District 87 announced on Friday, next school year will be his last.

Dr. Barry Reilly has worked in the district for 33 years, starting in the district as a student teacher in 1987. Reilly was hired three years later in 1990 as a full-time teacher.

Following that, Reilly then became building principal at Bloomington High School and eventually moved to the district office to become Assistant Superintendent. For the last 11 years, Reilly has served as superintendent.

Reilly said following the 2021-2022 school year, it will mark his 12th year in the role and said the time is right to retire.

“The timing is right, being a superintendent for 12 years is a long time, that’s not the norm,” Reilly said. “The man before me did it for 12 years; Bob Nielsen was outstanding and I think that’s a long enough time and at that point, I think it’ll be good for someone else to take the reigns.”

Reilly said he’s most proud of two things during his career; the ability to collaborate and further the education of all kids and his commitment to the fine arts.

“The facility projects that we did a few years ago that resulted in a brand new addition to the high school; a band room that’s state of the art and that commitment to the fine arts spoke volumes to our district, our community, and the kids who are involved in those programs, we know how good they are for kids,” Reilly said.

Reilly said his achievements weren’t possible without help from those around him and said he’s not thinking about retirement plans just yet.

“I still have a long way to go, it’s still well over a year, we still have a lot of work to be done, we’re still in the midst of a pandemic which is a challenge in and of itself and we’re working really hard to make the best of this,” Reilly said.

Reilly said his biggest goal is getting students back to in-person learning full time. He adds he wants to make the transition as seamless as possible for his successor.

While Reilly didn’t give specific retirement plans, he said he and his wife plan to spend more time with their grandson and soon-to-be-born granddaughter.