PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With Peoria Public Schools returning on Aug. 2, the need for supplies and updated immunizations is important for parents to keep on top of, according to district officials.

However, for some families, affordability is an issue.

“It’s a huge issue in Peoria, people just can’t get the supplies, can’t afford them, so we do a lot of volunteer work to get supplies in areas that need them,” said Nickolas Connor, a Peoria public school parent who used to be president of Kellar primary school’s parent-teacher organization (PTO).

Peoria public schools changed the school start date to Aug. 2 fairly recently, and it has changed how people go about their summer plans. One such person is Scott Howard, a Peoria firefighter and public school parent, who said that the fire department starts their “Fill the Firetruck” campaign earlier.

“School actually starts on August 2, so when everyone saw us in front of the Walmart’s on June 24 they were kind of surprised to already see us out there, because no one really thinks that school starts 3 weeks from now rather than how it used to start at the end of August,” Howard said.

As for immunizations, District 150 administrators want to remind families that schools are going back to a pre-pandemic policy. Ann Bond, director of special education and school-based social, emotional learning for the district, said health forms and immunizations must be filled out or done by the first day of class.

“With COVID, we did get away from the first-day compliance there for a couple of years, so it’s new in the sense of ‘oh we’re done with COVID’ and so now we’re kind of back to ‘hey it’s first-day compliance again,'” Bond said.

She also said that if parents are having a tough time with buying school supplies, there are back-to-school events with free school supplies. She also mentioned asking the school if they have any extra supplies they would be willing to give to your student.