PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local fireworks stands are gearing up for their busiest weekend of the year.

Co-owner of CNC Fireworks in Mapleton James Slater said his business is ready to go.

“First week and a half was pretty slow, but since then, it’s been pretty overwhelming. We’re expecting a large crowd today, tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday,” said Slater.

However, CNC has had some issues getting fireworks in stock due to supply chain shortages. Slater said they had to raise prices as well, due to an increase in shipping charges from $32,000 to $43,000 per container.

CNC Fireworks offers more than 800 different items, the most popular of which are artillery shells and cakes.

Slater says “it’s a blast” to own a fireworks stand, which he’s been doing for more than 20 years.