PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Global supply chain struggles are impacting a local sports organization.

Following their Harrison Bader bobblehead promotion on Friday, the Peoria Chiefs will not hold bobblehead giveaways for the rest of the season.

According to the team’s social media, they weren’t able to secure the remaining bobbleheads due to production and supply chain issues overseas.

The team said they will add different items to their promotional schedule in the near future.

Fans with tickets to a bobblehead giveaway game that would like to exchange them are encouraged to contact the Dozer Park box office.