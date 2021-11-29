Support resources provided at Wilson Intermediate School in Pekin following death of student

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – Administrators at Wilson Intermediate School in Pekin are helping students and staff cope with the loss of a classmate.

Sixth grader Madelynn McCain died last week during a house fire in Creve Coeur.

Principal Josh Norman said this week the school is utilizing all available counseling and support resources. This includes therapy dogs and activities designed to help with the grief process.

Norman also said the school is planning to make cards for McCain’s family, as well as creating memorials for Madelynn’s desk and locker.

He said McCain’s death has been difficult, but the school will support students that need help.

“The thing we kept emphasizing to our students is that we’re here for them. Everyone’s going to have different emotions and they’re all valid, and we wanted them to know that we’re going to meet them each individually where they’re at and help support them along the way,” Norman said.

Norman also shared some of the message that was given to family’s following the incident.

“She [Madelynn] had a heart of gold and was always there for her friends when they needed her. She wasn’t afraid to be silly, and she was an incredibly hard worker. She was kind, smart, and genuine. She will be deeply missed and forever be part of the Wilson family,” Norman said.

Every year Wilson Intermediate School does a penny drive for families in need. Norman said this year the funds will be donated to Madelynn’s family and the family of the other student that was at the home during the fire.