PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents of Peoria had the chance to voice their opinions and concerns about a proposed CO2 pipeline at a town hall on Wednesday. The town hall was hosted by City Councilmember Denise Jackson.

Panelists included community group representatives against the pipeline and representatives from BioUrja Group and Wolf Carbon Solutions, the company proposing the pipeline.

In addition to residents with concerns, there were members of several unions in support of the pipeline including LiUNA Local 165 and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 649.

Questions were written on index cards and presented anonymously. One question asked about compensation for impacted landowners, especially low-income renters. Tracey McDaneld, Director of Government Relations and Land said the process in Illinois does not allow for right of way to negotiate or talk about compensation until a 14-Day letter is mailed.

She said the letters are slated to go out to impacted landowners within the corridor at the end of the month.

“There is a compensation model and right of way is acquired by negotiation and payment,” said McDaneld.

Patrick Brierley, VP of Engineering for Wolf Carbon Solutions, shared that there is a lengthy process and they have to go through four agencies to get approval.

An application with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) was filed in June but an approval or denial can take up to 330 days. Wolf Carbon Solutions has also filed with the Iowa Utilities Board which has a longer process than the ICC, the US Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration (PHMSA) and sent a preliminary notification to the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Brierley said the process with the Corps of Engineers will take about two years.

The lateral application with the ICC has not been completed because Wolf Carbon Solutions has not brought on BioUrja Group as a client. Beau Egert, Chief Financial Officer of BioUrja Group, said they hope to have a decision by the end of the year.

“We are doing our homework just like y’all are. Say for Wolf, the history and the experience of their team. Their record, their experience of operating CO2 pipelines now. They’re strong, they’re very strong.”

While nothing is set in stone Brierley said they plan to begin construction in 2025.