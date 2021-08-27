Supreme Court overturns federal eviction moratorium, Illinois renters safe for now

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People around the country were reacting Friday after the U.S. supreme court threw out president Joe Biden’s federal moratorium on evictions Thursday.

However, this ban doesn’t quite affect Illinois residents. Yet.

Local homeless shelters like Home Sweet Home Ministries have been preparing for a surge in the homeless population due to the eviction moratoriums ending. However, The State of Illinois still has its own moratorium in place, but that ends soon, too.

“This is just the latest development in what we’ve known was going to happen,” said Matt Burgess, CEO of Home Sweet Home Ministries.

In Illinois, the state moratorium will continue until Sept. 18, but Burgess fears an influx of homelessness after that.

“This is going to be a potentially historic event that will create an influx of numbers into homelessness all at once,” Burgess said.

Burgess said they’ve been preparing for months, but can only do so much.

“If a tenth of the people who are likely to be evicted wind up homeless, our systems are going to be overwhelmed almost instantly. We just don’t have the capacity to absorb a massive influx into homeless service systems,” Burgess said.

In the City of Bloomington, Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said it will be following the state’s rules and regulations regarding evictions, and that this is a problem always on the city’s mind.

“Obviously, we’d always be concerned about the issue of homelessness in our community,” Tyus said. “Thankfully, there are a number of organizations that can assist with issues such as this with people.”

Burgess said that the community needs to find a long-term solution to homelessness, such as affordable and supportive housing.

“We need to do more and pay more attention around affordable housing, around supportive housing,” Burgess said. “When we develop those things that’s where we’re going to see homelessness improve.”

Those who are worried about getting evicted or have been evicted can call the United Way’s 211 line to be put in touch with resources.