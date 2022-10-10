WASHINGTON (WMBD) — The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) will hear the case that can affect pork producers around the country Tuesday.

The SCOTUS will soon hear a case brought by a national pork industry group that opposes Proposition 12, also known as the Prevention of Cruelty to Farm Animals Act, which required all pork sold in California to be born to sows with at least 24 square feet of space and the ability to turn around.

The proposition leverages California’s marketing power to regulate pig farming nationwide.

The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation argue that the state proposition is unconstitutional because it imposes a burden on interstate commerce.

More information on the case is available below.