Survey shows Bloomington police is 5th in the State for DUI arrests

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police department ranked 5th in the State of Illinois for DUI arrests according to The Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorist’s (AAIM) 2019 annual survey.

According to the AAIM survey, Bloomington police made 349 DUI arrests in 2019, which is a 43% increase from 2018.

Bloomington police also ranked 5th on arrest rate for municipalities, with 2.81 DUI arrests per sworn officer. McLean county ranked first on arrest rate for counties, with four arrests per sworn officer.

Bloomington Police Officer Brandt Parsley was one of 12 officers awarded the AAIM 2019 Top Cop award. Officer Parsley tied for 6th in the state for making 118 DUI arrests.

Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath said the department is proud to help keep the streets safe.

“The Bloomington Police Department is proud to help keep our streets safer through DUI enforcement,” Donath said.

“As a community, we implore citizens to make the right decisions when thinking of driving intoxicated by limiting the amount of alcohol and/or drugs consumed, having a designated driver, and arranging for rides.”

More information about the DUI survey can be found on AAIM’s website.

