BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) – Both Peoria and Woodford Counties are surveying the community and assessing broadband needs.

The announcement came last Wednesday, with the purpose of building “Digital Inclusion,” according to the Village of Bartonville website.

In a program through the Illinois Office of Broadband, both counties were selected to participate in the Accelerate Illinois Broadband Infrastructure Planning Program. The goal of the 14-week program is to create a strategic plan for progress toward improved broadband access in various sectors.

This can then help formulate broadband infrastructure plans. The survey will help prioritize areas of improvement for future broadband development.

The survey asks citizens about their current internet speeds, providers, concerns, and needs.

“In 2022, internet access is not something that is just convenient to have. It is an essential part of everyday life. Having access to the internet is a huge quality of life issue, to ensure access to broadband services throughout both Woodford and Peoria County is critical for us to attract and retain residents,” said Kathie Brown, Director of Rural Outreach and Development for the Greater Peoria EDC.

The Peoria County survey can be found here.

The Woodford County survey can be found here.