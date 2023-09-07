BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2023 Bloomington Normal Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk will be held at the State Farm Corporate Campus South in Bloomington Saturday morning.

The event begins at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony before the 9:15 a.m. in-person walk begins. Those who are not able to physically make it to the in-person walk are encouraged to walk wherever they are throughout the day.

Along with the Walk, there will be a Survivor Parade, vendor booths, a 360 photo booth, a kids zone, and a T-shirt-making booth.

So far, the 2023 walk has raised $43,800.15 towards its $96,000 goal.

To learn more about or register for the walk, visit the website.