BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — Hundreds of people sported the color pink Saturday morning to bring awareness during this year’s Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk.

The walk is one of the foundation’s biggest fundraisers. Funds go to breast cancer research, patient care, public policy and more.

It’s been three years since the More Than Pink Walk has been held in-person in Bloomington. The event was held at State Farm’s South Campus, and it was filled with tears and cheers as survivors shared their stories about surviving breast cancer.

One woman traveled from Florida back to her Central Illinois roots to participate. She has a simple message for those currently battling the disease.

“Tell the women to get through it. Through the surgery, through the chemo, you’ll get through it. Just take it one day at a time. Get healthy, get strong,” Carolyn Willson said. “I did it for my daughters. I got two daughters. I did it for them.”

According to their website the More Than Pink Walk has surpassed their fundraising goal of $60,000. Donations are accepted until Oct. 10 at the foundation’s website.