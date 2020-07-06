Suspect arrested after damage discovered at Peoria Federal Building

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Police spokesperson said Monday an arrest has been made after damage was discovered Sunday evening at the Federal Building in downtown Peoria.

Amy Dotson confirmed officers responded to the building in the 100 block of Northeast Monroe around 5:50 p.m. Sunday for a report of a male damaging property. Dotson said officers believe the suspect, who was identified in jail booking records as Danny G. Jeffery, 38, used rocks to damage several courthouse windows.

Jeffery was taken to the Peoria County Jail and was charged with Criminal Damage to Property.

