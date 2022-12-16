PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man has been arrested after firing one round at another man during an argument Thursday morning, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Officers reported to the 700 block of W. Joan Court just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and located an adult man who had a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim identified the shooter as 63-year-old Charles E. Jackson, with whom the victim had been arguing.

According to the victim, Jackson left during the argument before returning with a handgun and firing one shot, hitting the victim’s hand.

Jackson was arrested when he returned to the scene later on Thursday, for charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and reckless conduct.

He has since been transported to Peoria County Jail.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.