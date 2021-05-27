Suspect arrested after stealing, crashing tour bus in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police arrested a man who they say stole a tour bus and crashed it near a Meijer Express Gas Thursday morning.

Normal Chief of Police Rick Bleichner said 23-year-old Kvon Tooles of Normal was arrested after he managed to steal a Timi’s Tour Bus parked near the Hyatt near Uptown Normal.

Public Information Officer Brad Park said at approximately 6:07 a.m., police received a call from the bus driver, who reportedly stepped off the bus for a minute and turned around to find one of the passengers, Tooles, in the driver seat.

Tooles drove east on College Ave. during the call and crashed into a retention pond near Meijer Express Gas just off of Susan Drive.

Police captured Tooles after he attempted to run away. Both the suspect and the original bus driver were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.